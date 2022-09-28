Allen Lazard injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Patriots

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29. The Sunday slate is highlighted by a matchup that will see the New England Patriots taking on the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots are likely to be without quarterback Mac Jones, but the Packers have several injuries of their own. Wide receiver Allen Lazard was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications

Lazard has been banged up through all three weeks of the season, so his name on the injury report isn't surprising. He is dealing with an ankle injury that has bugged him for a while, and he was able to play through it last week. Lazard caught four of his six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown last week. If he is active, he is a flex play, but one that you shouldn't feel great about. The Patriots' defense has been intense this year, and even with Aaron Rodgers under center, Lazard would have a tough matchup.

If Lazard ends up missing the game, take your pick of who you feel like trusting to insert from the Packers. Sammy Watkins was placed on IR, so he is unavailable. The rookie Romeo Doubs had a great game last week with eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Other options would be Randall Cobb or Christian Watson, but I wouldn't trust either of those two, so Doubs would be your best Packers pivot.