Dawson Knox injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills took a late loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. They slightly mismanaged the clock, and it ended up being the difference maker as they couldn't get that extra play off to potentially go for the win. The Bills will take on the Baltimore Ravens this week and are looking to bounce back. Heading into the week, tight end Dawson Knox logged a limited practice on Wednesday with a back and hip injury.

Fantasy football implications

Knox has been a disappointment to start the fantasy football season. He has caught nine of his 11 targets for 71 yards through three games. Allen has heavily favored Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie, and Gabe Davis this season, and Knox has fallen off with his involvement. If Knox is active, you can start him and hope for the best but he just hasn't done much this season to inspire confidence.

If Knox doesn't play, there isn't a reason to go down the tight end depth chart and play Quintin Morris. If you were banking on Knox and he doesn't play, you are going to want to pick up a tight end from a different team.