Melvin Gordon injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Raiders

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature a huge AFC West battle as the Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Each of these teams is off to a surprising start as the Broncos offense hasn't clicked with Russell Wilson under center, and the Raiders are a defeated 0-3. As Denver begins the practice week, they had running back Melvin Gordon pop up on the injury report. He was able to get in a limited practice and is listed as dealing with a neck injury.

Fantasy football implications

Gordon’s limitation on Monday was likely out of caution and not something that should worry you quite yet. If he continues missing time throughout the week, that would be the time to panic. Gordon is still playing second fiddle to Javonte Williams, but he is getting more work in the red zone which gives him weekly upside for fantasy football. If he is active this week, I like Gordon as a solid RB2.

If Gordon aggravates his injury and is downgraded this week, Williams would just have even more upside in this game. I don't think you need to overthink it and try and go out to get Mike Boone off of waivers. Williams would get the upside on Denver and then if you still need someone else to switch to with Gordon sidelined, look for a different team’s running back.