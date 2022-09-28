Mecole Hardman injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Bucs

The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned in Week 3 by the Indianapolis Colts. This moves the team to 2-1, and they are rewarded with a marquee matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game will be this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football and could be moved to Minnesota due to Hurricane Ian if needed. As the practice week gets underway, Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman is dealing with a heel injury and didn't practice Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Despite how elusive he is in the open field, Hardman has not caught on in fantasy football. He doesn't retain weekly value and is often only used in desperate situations. Hardman has seven receptions on 11 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown through three games. Even if Hardman is active, there isn't any reason to throw him into your lineup unless you are in the deepest of leagues.

If Hardman is inactive, feel free to consider JuJu Smith-Schuster or Marquez Valdes-Scantling in this offense. I think they both have more weekly upside than Hardman. If you need a substitute elsewhere, you are likely looking for a depth receiver on other teams.