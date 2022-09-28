Marquez Valdes-Scantling injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Bucs

Week 4 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, September 29. The Sunday slate for this week will culminate in the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs are coming off a shocking loss to the Indianapolis Colts. They are now 2-1 and have a tougher test ahead of them. As they get into practice this week, they had wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling pop up on the injury report with an abdomen issue and was a limited practice participant.

Fantasy football implications

Despite being a deep threat and having Patrick Mahomes under center, Valdes-Scantling hasn't taken off yet. He has 10 receptions for 105 yards through three games and has yet to find the end zone this season. Valdes-Scantling doesn't retain any weekly fantasy value, so likely isn't in your fantasy football leagues.

If MVS is out for this game due to his injury, you shouldn't need a replacement. If you are in some crazy deep league and you have to have some kind of replacement, rookie Skyy Moore is continuing to stand out in practice even if it hasn't translated to games yet. You could look for Mecole Hardman or Justin Watson if you're wanting to stick with Chiefs players, but again this is only in the deepest and most dire situations in fantasy football.