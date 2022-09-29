Tre’Quan Smith injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith suffered a concussion in Week 3, but was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday. That’s a good sign that he will be cleared of his concussion in time for their matchup in London with the Vikings.

Smith picked up the slack before his own injury last week with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry dealing with their own injuries, as he caught 4-of-5 targets for 105 yards. The preliminary reports have both Thomas and Landry returning, but both were unable to practice on Wednesday, so we’ll see how it goes moving forward.

Fantasy football implications

Smith will likely need Thomas to miss the game to have much fantasy relevancy, so let’s keep an eye on those practice reports this week.