Dalton Schultz will practice again Thursday ahead of Week 4 vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys could get their starting tight end back this week, as Dalton Schultz will practice on Thursday, per Jon Machota. He got a limited practice in on Wednesday, but Thursday he will get a full workload to see if he’s ready to play.

The Cowboys are also without their starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who, despite not ruling out a return this week, hasn’t practiced. They will once again have Cooper Rush under center as they take on the Commanders.

Fantasy football implications

Schultz appears very close to returning and his ability to be a check down target for Rush should put him back in the fantasy Top 12 if he can go. He had seven receptions for 72 yards against a good Buccaneers defense in his only full game, which is a great tight end game in PPR leagues. Start him if he plays at home this week.