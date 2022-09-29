Cordarrelle Patterson yet to practice ahead of Week 4 vs. Browns

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was not at practice on Thursday after being listed as a DNP on Wednesday due to a knee issue. The 1-2 Falcons will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Patterson is coming off his first-ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 3 in his ten-year career in the NFL.

Don’t see Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson for the second straight day at the open to the media part of practice.



He was DNP yesterday with rest/knee — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 29, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Patterson is currently second in the NFL in rushing yards, with 302 over 49 carries in his first three games, so his absence would be a huge blow to the Falcons’ offense. Rookie Tyler Allgeier is his backup. He played 21 snaps and had six carries for 25 yards in the Falcons’ Week 3 win over the Seahakws, nowhere near Patterson’s 171-yard performance. Avery Williams also played a few snaps in the backfield.

None of Patterson’s backups are worth starting or picking up this week, but keep an eye on Atlanta’s injury report before you decide to bench such a productive RB.