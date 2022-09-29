Michael Gallup injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been practicing in full for a couple weeks now. Cowboys VP Stephen Jones “intimated” that Gallup would play on Sunday, per Clarence Hill Jr. Gallup has not played yet this season as he is recovering from knee surgery after tearing his ACL last season. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and looks like he will be the rest of the week.

Fantasy football implications

WR CeeDee Lamb has been taking the majority of the reception load in Gallup’s absence, adding up eight catches for 87 yards in the Cowboys’ recent win over the Giants. Noah Brown has also been a key part of pass formations. They’ll both continue to see snaps, but will likely begin splitting targets with Gallup, who is expected to make an immediate impact upon his return.

In 2021, Gallup had 35 receptions for 445 yards over nine games played. The Cowboys are still playing with their backup quarterback after Dak Prescott injured his hand.