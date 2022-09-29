Zay Jones injury update ahead of Week 4 vs. Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars are resembling a competent football team, and their offense has impressed to begin the season. While free agent addition Christian Kirk has been balling out, it hasn’t been a one-man show. Teammate Zay Jones is finally clicking with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately, Jones popped up on the injury report on Thursday dealing with an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications

Jones has caught 19 of his 24 targets for 173 yards and a touchdown through three games. His stats have him sitting in second behind Kirk in yards and touchdowns, but he actually leads the team in receptions. While he hasn't been a fantasy football phenom by any means, he has experienced a solid start to the season. If you are desperate, you could consider flexing him against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

If Jones cannot go, you may need to get creative for a replacement. Kirk will likely be the biggest beneficiary of Jones’ absence. Marvin Jones Jr. would potentially see an uptick in target share, but it wouldn't be enough to warrant a fantasy football start or anything.