Tua Tagovailoa is active for Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 4 inactives and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was listed as questionable this week due to a back and ankle injury. He was limited/DNP throughout the week.

While the injury in question has been debated all week, Tagovailoa was officially being looked at for his back and ankle. He progressed throughout the week and will suit up against the Bengals for Thursday Night Football. His game status was questioned mainly because the teams were playing on a short week. Officially, we will see Tagovailoa take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Tagovailoa has been taking the league by storm this year. He has thrown for 925 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions through three games this year. The Dolphins are one of the two remaining undefeated teams, and they have Tagovailoa to thank. If you are holding onto him for your fantasy football teams, go ahead and fire him up tonight against the Bengals if you were hoping to start him.