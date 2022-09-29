Jaylen Waddle is active for Week 4 vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 4 inactives and Jaylen Waddle is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Waddle was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He was limited/DNP throughout the week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with Thursday Night Football airing on Amazon Prime video.

Waddle began the week missing practice, so the fact that he was able to get in limited work in the next two practices. Groin injuries are easy to aggravate, so the fact that Waddle is active for tonight’s game is a good sign that he feels confident that he can play at full speed. Waddle and teammate Tyreek Hill should have a good matchup against the Bengals' secondary.

Waddle has been one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football in the start of the season. Even with Hill across from him, he has been able to be productive for your fantasy football lineups. The fact that he is active tonight should inspire confidence so keep him in your lineups.