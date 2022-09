Update: Higgins has returned to the game.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had to leave the Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins due to a leg injury. He’s been on the sideline having his leg examined and is now trying to run, testing out the injury. We’ll see if he can return.

Higgins is having a great game, catching 5-of-6 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown when he was forced from the game.