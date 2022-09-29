Tua Tagovailoa suffers head injury in Week 4 vs. Bengals

Update: Some more good news, as Tagovailoa will be able to travel home with the team.

Amazon Prime broadcast says Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital tonight and the plan is for him to travel back to Miami with the team. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 30, 2022

Update: Tagovailoa also has movement in all his extremities. Good news.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Update: According to the broadcast, Tua Tagovailoa is conscious and is being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Level 1 Trauma Center).

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was thrown to the ground in the second quarter and he is staying down. The trainers are out there with him at the moment. Teddy Bridgewater will likely be heading into the game soon.

The stretcher is coming out for Tagovailoa now, as his teammates huddle around him. He is obviously not coming back into this game. The broadcast has a sports medicine consultant on, saying that the fingers twisting while Tagovailoa was on the ground, is “a neurological response to head trauma.” Last week against the Bills, Tagovailoa appeared to have suffered a head injury, but the independent neurologist cleared him and he was able to re-enter the game.

Tagovailoa had completed 8-of-14 passes for 110 yards and one interception, leading the Dolphins to two field goals as they trail 6-7 with six minutes left in the second quarter.