Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s backup for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals for Week 4’s edition of Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was surrounded by controversy during the week as it was suspected he had a concussion in the last game, but it was ruled a back and ankle injury. In the second quarter of tonight’s game, Tagovailoa took a big shot and stayed down. He is likely done for the game as everyone hopes that he can recover and it isn't too serious.

When the game continues, it will be Teddy Bridgewater under center. Bridgewater last played with the Denver Broncos. He started in 14 games and threw for 3,052 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His days as a starting quarterback are likely over, but he is considered a reliable backup due to his accuracy.

In anticipation of Tagovalioa potentially missing in action, the Dolphins had already activated their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. He will back up Bridgewater for the rest of this game.