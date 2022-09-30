AJ Green ruled out ahead of Week 4 vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals will likely get one receiver back from an injury,, while another heads to the bench with an injury. Aj Green is out for Week 4 with a hamstring injury. This isn’t surprising, as Kliff Kingsbury said early in the week that he wouldn’t be able to go. They should get Rondale Moore back though.

Fantasy football implications

Green is in the sunset seasons of his career and has just five receptions for 29 yards on the season. Last season Green caught 54-of-92 targets for 848 yards and three touchdowns. His absence against the Panthers should ensure that Rondale Moore hits the ground running in his first game back and it could allow Greg Dortch to remain a factor despite Moore’s return.

Their current No. 1 receiver, Marquise Brown, popped up on the injury report on Friday as well and is questionable. If he also can’t go, the team would need to rely on Moore, Dortch, and Andy Isabella as the starters. They would also likely sign a receiver or two from the practice squad.