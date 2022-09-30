Marquise Brown officially questionable for Week 4 vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 2. Along with having to deal with traveling across the country, the Cardinals could also be down multiple offensive weapons. The most concerning injury update is wide receiver Marquise Brown. He was downgraded at practice on Friday and is suspected of having aggravated a foot injury. Brown is officially questionable for Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Brown wasted little time in reconnecting with collegiate teammate Kyler Murray. He has 24 receptions on 24 targets for 251 yards and a touchdown. He has been Murray’s favorite target and has helped keep the offense afloat while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is serving a six-game suspension. If Brown is active then that means the team isn't worried about him worsening the injury, and he should remain in your lineup.

If Brown is ruled out, then you will have to shift. The Panthers' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers. They’ve given up the 15th most fantasy points per game to wideouts. If Brown can’t go, look for Greg Dortch to see a huge uptick in targets. This would also see an increase in targets for Zach Ertz and James Conner if you have either of those.