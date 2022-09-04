Miles Sanders injury update heading into Week 1

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders rejoined his team on the practice field on Thursday. That marks his first appearance in more than two weeks after he had been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp and the preseason. His return puts him on track to play when the Eagles kick off their season next Sunday on the road against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy football implications

Sanders is slated to be the top running back in Philly’s offense. Needless to say, his availability for the start of the year is a huge relief. Last season, in 12 games, Sanders finished with 754 yards on 137 carries. He added another 158 yards on 26 receptions. However, he failed to find the end zone, after scoring six times the year before.

He leads a committee of sorts in the Eagles’ backfield. Kenneth Gainwell will be in the mix behind Sanders, working mostly as the team’s passing down specialist. He caught 33 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown last season. Boston Scott could also be in the mix, though he’s not likely to factor into fantasy football rosters unless injuries impact the depth chart ahead of him.