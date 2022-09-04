Zach Ertz injury update heading into Week 1

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is still dealing with an ankle injury, and with the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs right around the corner, we’re still waiting to know for sure whether or not he’ll be able to play.

Ertz suffered the injury early in training camp, during the first week of August. He’s been sidelined since then. Obviously, Ertz is a veteran, so missing preseason play isn’t anything unusual, but the fact that he hasn’t been able to practice in such a long time is a concern.

The last update on his status was Wednesday, when head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it would be a close call as to whether or not Ertz will be ready for Week 1.

Fantasy football implications

If Ertz can’t play, veteran tight end Maxx Williams is the next man up for the Cardinals. He wouldn’t be much of a factor in fantasy football, however.

Despite the early season question mark, Ertz still looks like a solid option to be a starting tight end on fantasy rosters throughout the year. Just keep an eye on things to make sure his injury doesn’t get worse.