Isaiah McKenzie injury update heading into Week 1

Just days away from playing in the NFL season opener, the Buffalo Bills got a scare when slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie suffered an injury in practice on Saturday. While the team hasn’t shared any details of what happened to McKenzie, the outlook is at least outwardly optimistic. General manager Brandon Beane said Thursday that it would be difficult to keep McKenzie out of the team’s Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football implications

We’ll probably have to wait a few more days to get confirmation on McKenzie’s status for the Thursday night opener in Los Angeles. However, it seems like he’ll be on field for Week 1.

If McKenzie can’t go this week, Jamison Crowder would be the top option out of the slot for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That leaves Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis as the primary options on the outside for Buffalo.