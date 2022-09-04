Cam Akers injury update heading into Week 1

After tearing his Achilles before the start of last season, Cam Akers was finally able to get back onto the field for the Los Angles Rams just in time for their Super Bowl run, though he wasn’t especially productive during that stretch. Nevertheless, the Rams have high hopes for him entering this season, and despite some undisclosed injuries during camp and the preseason, head coach Sean McVay says he’s ready to roll for Week 1.

Fantasy football implications

The good news for Akers is that a full offseason to recover, and the team’s decision to take it easy on him during camp, means he should be much closer to full health than what we saw during his return late last season.

From a fantasy football perspective, the biggest concern heading into the season is how the Rams plan to split time between Akers and Darrell in the backfield. That could mean more work for Henderson in the passing game, but at this point we’ll have to see how the Rams’ game plan breaks down.

Los Angeles hosts the Buffalo Bills in the NFL season opener on Thursday night.