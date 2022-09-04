Michael Gallup injury update heading into Week 1

Michael Gallup tore his ACL in the final game of the regular season last year. It was a serious blow to the Dallas Cowboys, who really could have used him in their Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But, the good news for Dallas is that Gallup is reportedly doing well in his recovery.

Gallup’s said that he won’t be ready to play in time for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team did not put him on the PUP list last week, which means he should be ready to play within the first month of the season.

Fantasy football implications

Without Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz will be the Cowboys’ top pass catches. It’s going to be a thin group at wide receiver to start the season after the team lost James Washington to a broken foot in practice early last month.

One player who should see more reps is rookie Jalen Tolbert, a third-round pick out of South Alabama. He’s worth keeping an eye as a potential late-round stash in fantasy football drafts or an early waiver wire candidate. When Gallup does return, it’s worth watching to see if he’s back to full speed since his injury is relatively recent, happening in January.