J.K. Dobbins injury update heading into Week 1

It’s been more than a year since Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins suffered a torn ACL in training camp. The injury forced him to miss all of last season, and it’s put his status for this season’s opening game in some doubt.

Early last month, a report from Adam Schefter said that Dobbins was likely to be ready to go for the first game of the season. Reports have grown more pessimistic since then. Last week, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said that Dobbins could be unavailable for Week 1. That was the same day the Ravens signed running back Kenyan Drake, recently cut by the Raiders.

Fantasy football implications

The Ravens’ backfield is a mystery for fantasy football even in the best of times, but a healthy Dobbins should be the top option among the team’s running backs. After Dobbins, Baltimore’s depth chart has Mike Davis, Drake and Justice Hill. Gus Edwards is on injured reserve.

Davis was expected to handle most of the work if Dobbins couldn’t play to start the season. For fantasy planning, it’s probably best to go with that notion, knowing that Drake is going to be in the mix too. Drake has more fantasy upside, having shown a lot more pop on the field last season than Davis.