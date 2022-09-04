Chris Godwin injury update heading into Week 1

It’s been a while since we had any kind of official update on Chris Godwin’s injury status. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver tore his ACL late last season, in Week 15, but he was starting to get some practice time in, on a limited basis, last month. It’s notable that the team didn’t place him on the PUP list, meaning that the Bucs expect him back within the four-game window to start the season. The question now is whether or not he’ll be ready for Week 1, which we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

Fantasy football implications

Even if he’s not ready for the opener, it shouldn’t be long until Godwin’s ready to play. That uncertainty about his status makes him a good player to target in fantasy football drafts and stash him on the bench until he’s ready to go.

With Russell Gage still sidelined with a hamstring injury, Godwin’s absence could mean more looks for Julio Jones. The veteran has been heavily involved in the team’s offense during training camp. Mike Evans would be an even more attractive fantasy pick if Godwin misses time.