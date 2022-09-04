Logan Thomas injury update heading into Week 1

The Washington Commanders lost tight end Logan Thomas in Week 13 last season to a knee injury. Further testing after the incident revealed that it was a torn ACL, so he’s spent the offseason recovering. Thomas was on the PUP list for most of training camp and the preseason. He was activated late in the August, and the expectation now is that he’ll be able to play early in the season, possibly as soon as Week 2.

Fantasy football implications

Injuries buggered Thomas before his ACL tear last season. He only saw action in six games, catching 18 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns. When he is on the field, he’s productive. He’s worth stashing on your fantasy football roster if you missed out on one of the top tier tight ends.

Until Thomas is playing, Washington will likely turn to John Bates, a second-year player out of Boise State. Bates caught 20 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown last season.