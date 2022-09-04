Kadarius Toney injury update heading into Week 1

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been battling injuries throughout training camp and the preseason. Mostly, he’s been dealing with hamstring and knee injuries. The good news is that the second-year wideout was seen practicing with the team last week, and according to one beat writer, he looked like he was going full speed. That would seem to point to him playing in Week 1 when the Giants travel to face the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy football implications

Injuries were an issue for Toney last season as a rookie too. A shoulder injury plagued him down the stretch last season, and he had offseason knee surgery. There were even some trade rumors surrounding him in the spring.

The Giants will have a different offensive scheme this year, so it’s hard to know exactly where Toney will fit into the mix. He’ll be starting alongside Kenny Golladay and Sterling Sheppard, who’s been dealing with injuries too. But if he’s health, Toney’s big play ability could make him a solid third receiver or flex option in fantasy football lineups. Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson was making a splash in camp this year, and he could be in line for more work if Toney (or Shepard or Golladay) can’t play at any point this season.