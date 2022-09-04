Ty Montgomery injury update heading into Week 1

Rookie running back Ty Montgomery has been one of the more pleasant training camp surprises for the New England Patriots. He’s looked good in practice, shaping up to be a dynamic weapon out of the backfield. Unfortunately, Montgomery suffered a frightening ankle injury in the team’s preseason finale that saw him carted off the field. Since then, head coach Bill Belichick has given a vague, but positive report about the seriousness of the rookie’s injury. Still, as of Thursday, he had yet to return to practice, clouding his outlook for Week 1.

Fantasy football implications

In true Patriots fashion, the backfield picture was getting muddled as the preseason wound down. Montgomery earned playing time with his impressive work, but the question was how much work he’d get and how it would impact the load for Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Without Montgomery, most observers believe that Harris will get the heaviest load in the backfield, similar to last season. Though improved play from Stevenson, who struggled to hold onto the football last season, could mean more touches. When Montgomery is ready to play again, it looks like he could be headed for work as the receiving threat out of the backfield, the honorary James White professorship.