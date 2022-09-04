Khalil Herbert injury update heading into Week 1

The Chicago Bears have been plagued with injuries before the start of the season, and the latest scare arrived in their backfield. Running back Khalil Herbert was carted off during Saturday’s practice before the Bears’ final preseason game. Thankfully, Chicago fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Herbert returned to practice the following Sunday. The expectation is that Herbert should be active and ready to go for the Bears’ opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

Herbert’s active status for Week 1 is good news for fantasy managers as the second-year player should pick up where he left off last season. Chicago had a nice one-two-punch in their backfield with Herbert playing behind David Montgomery, who combined for 1,282 rushing yards as a tandem. Herbert finished second in carries (103) to Montgomery (225), solidifying himself as an important factor in the ground game.

As long as he’s healthy, Herbert is a worthwhile addition for fantasy managers as either a handcuff or a flex. Herbert averaged a solid 4.2 yards per rushing attempt last season and there’s no indication that his opportunities should dwindle in 2022. Furthermore, if Montgomery catches the injury bug at any point in the season then Herbert would easily slide into the RB1 role for Chicago, making him a confident starter in fantasy lineups each week. If Herbert were to catch the injury bug himself, Tristan Ebner is in line to fill his absence.