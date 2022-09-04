Robert Tonyan injury update heading into Week 1

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not ready to say that Tonyan would be available for Week 1 after the tight end took part in 11-on-11 drills earlier in the week.

LaFleur on whether TE Robert Tonyan. who took his first team (11-on-11) reps yesterday in his return from ACL, is on track to play Week 1: "It's a little early to say that right now. That was his first action in team periods. We'll see how he responds." https://t.co/36oB47UGwo — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 29, 2022

Tonyan tore his ACL against the Arizona Cardinals last season in Week 8. He was taken on off the PUP list on August 14 and could return to the active roster at any time.

Fantasy football implications

Tonyan has growing expectations as a fantasy target this season. He had 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020. Tonyan was on pace to get in the vicinity of the catches and yardage in 2021, but wasn’t finding the end zone with the same frequency. With a fairly young and inexperience group of pass catchers in Green Bay it’s easy to believe that Tonyan will have a great role in the passing offense once he’s back on the field. Without Tonyan, I don’t see much receiving production at the tight end position.