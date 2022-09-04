James Robinson injury update heading into Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson tore his achilles in the first quarterback against the New York Jets in Week 16. The recovery time for that injury is usually 6-8 months. A mid-August report had the Jaguars saying that Robinson was expected to play in Week 1, but head coach Doug Pederson walked that back slightly a week later. Robinson was not placed on the PUP list, increasing the speculation that he will be active for the opener against the Washington Commanders.

James Robinson "so close" to being ready for Week 1. https://t.co/ZB2C7d0EwN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 25, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Even if Robinson is fully healthy and available for a full allotment of carries, he’s going to be splitting a lot of time with second-year pro Travis Etienne. The former first-round pick is going to be utilized heavily as a receiver out of the backfield and that might limit Robinson’s time on the field. Either way it seems like a matter of when, not if, Etienne takes over as the primary back in the Jaguars offense.