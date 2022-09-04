Darrell Henderson injury update heading into Week 1

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had previously missed time during the preseason with a soft-tissue injury. As we near the start of Week 1, the Rams running back recently practiced on Friday, and according to head coach Sean McVay, the veteran should be good to go against the Buffalo Bills. Henderson should see equal playing time alongside Cam Akers as the Rams look towards a running back by committee approach heading into the regular season.

Fantasy football implications

Expect Henderson Jr. and Akers to get ample opportunities in the backfield to start the season, with Akers potentially eating up more carries as the season progresses. Akers was limited to just one regular season game in 2021 due to an Achilles injury, opening the door for Henderson Jr. to play a prominent role in the ground game. Last season Henderson Jr. finished second in rushing attempts (149) for Los Angeles, behind only Sony Michel (208).

This should be a sign that the Rams will continue to opt for a running back by committee approach, even if Akers is the starting running back on paper. While that means Akers is likely an RB2 for fantasy managers, Henderson Jr. still fits the bill as a worthwhile handcuff. If Akers misses any playing time in 2022, Henderson Jr. provides strong value for fantasy managers given that he should vault into the RB1 for Los Angeles. If Henderson Jr. were to be sidelined, Kyren Williams is a potential look on the waiver wire with the chance that he fills the void in Henderson Jr.’s absence.