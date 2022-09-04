Ken Walker injury update heading into Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks were without promising rookie running back Kenneth Walker III for the duration of the preseason due to a hernia injury. The second-round draft pick is slowly making progress in his recovery as the Seahawks are taking it one step at a time, according to head coach Pete Carroll. Walker III was among the biggest standouts in training camp and was lining up to handle a significant amount of carries, however, his NFL debut remains to be seen as it sounds like a Week 1 appearance is unlikely.

Fantasy football implications

Walker III will have a significant role in the backfield once he returns, but for the time being expect Rashaad Penny to be the leading running back for Seattle. Given that both Caroll, as well as General Manager John Schneider, touted him during training camp, Walker III still holds great value in fantasy. The reality is that fantasy managers will just have to play a wait-and-see approach with the Seahawks rookie.

Travis Homer sits behind Walker III on the depth chart and could be a potential option for fantasy rosters, pending the rookie’s return. DeeJay Dallas could also get a few carries here and there in his absence, given that Seattle more or less split carries evenly between Penny (119 rushing attempts) and Alex Collins (108 rushing attempts) last season.