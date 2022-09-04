Rondale Moore injury update heading into Week 1

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned that wide receiver Rondale Moore is one of four players that will be a “close call” for Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore is dealing with an unspecified injury per Kingsbury, who strayed away from elaborating on the details. The Cardinals coach deemed the wideout to be day-to-day when assessing his potential playing status for the season opener.

Fantasy football implications

Moore has a potential golden opportunity awaiting him to start the season, should his health not be a hindrance. Arizona’s top wideout Deandre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the season, opening up more targets and opportunities for the larger receiving corps than usual. If Moore can start the season opener then he has a great opportunity to be a go-to option for Kyler Murray early on.

Should Moore sit on the sidelines expect both A.J. Green and the newly added Marquise Brown to accumulate targets in his absence. Murray ranked fourth among quarterbacks in 2021 in yards per attempt (7.9), indicating his fondness for stretching the field. Green averaged 15.7 yards per reception last season and Brown finished with 11.1 yards per reception respectively. Both are suitable fantasy options in Arizona’s pass-happy offense. Andy Isabella sits behind Moore on the Cardinals’ depth chart and could be in line for his targets if he cannot suit up for Week 1.