Jaylen Waddle injury update heading into Week 1

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is supposed to be part of a new dynamic duo on South Beach with Tyreek Hill. But the former first-round pick hasn’t practiced in several weeks with a “soft-tissue” injury. However, recent reports suggest that the injury isn’t as serious as it might appear. The Dolphins will open the season against the New England Patriots.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel "very, very, very confident" Jaylen Waddle will play Week 1. Waddle has been hampered recently by an unspecified leg injury. https://t.co/WGrEd6Il5z pic.twitter.com/5uTTJR0HrN — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Waddle and Hill will be getting the lion’s share of the targets from Tua Tagovalioa in the passing game. If McDaniel is that confident that Waddle will suit up, then he is a good start in most leagues. As a rookie, Waddle had 104 catches for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. With Hill on the roster, Waddle should have much more space to operate and will likely be the beneficiary of the double teams that Hill will occasionally receive.