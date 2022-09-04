Zach Wilson injury update heading into Week 1

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in the first quarter of the Jets preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed the rest of the preseason after having surgery on the injury. The recovery time makes him questionable for Week 1.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said there’s ‘no timeline’ for QB Zach Wilson’s (@ZachWilson) return, ‘as soon as he gets cleared by the docs & he feels good, he will be out there’ + confirmed that he will only need 1 full week of practice to play: @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dqIn9IOLE6 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications

If Wilson doesn’t play, it will be veteran backup Joe Flacco for the Jets opener against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. At the ripe old age of 37 there are no longer questions about Flacco being elite, but the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII is more than capable of putting together a good week or two until Wilson is ready to go. In Flacco’s only start last year he threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Flacco won’t help the Jets’ downfield passing game much, but he’ll be smart with the football and that means the running backs Michael Carter and Breece Hall and slot receiver Eli Moore should have plenty of opportunities.