JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update heading into Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster missed some time in the preseason with a knee injury, but has since returned to practice and appears to be on schedule to play in the Chiefs’ Week 1 opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Smith-Schuster has been lauded out of training camp this season and appears to be on track for a starring role in the offense.

Back on the field were WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, CB Trent McDuffie and CB Rashad Fenton. Still no requirement for team injury reports but we do hear from Andy Reid on Tuesday. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 29, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a wide assortment of injuries even since his breakout season in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That year he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards. Since then he has 154 catches for 1,512 yards combined. The change of scenery could work. Smith-Schuster is starting in the slot and there will be plenty of opportunities for him to become Mahomes’ primary target next to Travis Kelce. However, if Smith-Schuster’s injury history continues to derail him, I could see rookie Skyy Moore start to cut into his playing time.