Van Jefferson injury update heading into Week 1

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had “minor” knee surgery during training camp and it appears he’s heading toward a questionable status going into Thursday night’s opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Sean McVay said WR Van Jefferson (minor knee surgery during camp) is “making good progress” and that the Rams are taking his availability for Week 1 vs. Bills “a day at a time.” — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 2, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Jefferson made major strides in 2021 with 50 catches for 802 yards and seven touchdowns. The Rams expect to have Jefferson and Allen Robinson II on the outside with Cooper Kupp working in the slot. One thing that could keep Jefferson from continuing to improve his production would be if Matthew Stafford’s elbow issues are more serious than the Rams are letting on. As good as the Rams receiving corps is, it’s also completely reliant on the health of Stafford.

If Jefferson can’t go, Ben Skowronek would likely see an uptick in work, but the reality would be more reliance on Kupp, if that’s possible, and Robinson. At this point, those are the only two Rams wide receivers worth drafting in 12 team re-draft leagues.