Russell Gage injury update heading into Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some upgrades at wide receiver this offseason, but it’s not entirely clear if they’ll have their full arsenal ready for the Week 1 contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Russell Gage came to Tampa this offseason after spending the last four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. The wideout has been a productive pass-catcher, particularly over the last few years, but he may not be available for the opening weekend.

During training camp, Gage suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for the entire preseason. It didn’t appear to be anything major at the time and he returned to practice last week, so it seemed like it may have been more precautionary than anything. According to the team’s official website, Gage is “trending towards being available” against Dallas this weekend.

Fantasy football implications

Gage looks to be good to go and is slated to be lined up in the slot for the majority of his reps, leaving Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on the outside. If Gage can’t go Sunday, then expect Scotty Miller to get a heavy dose of reps.