Matt LeFleur non-committal on Allen Lazard’s Week 1 status

The Green Bay Packers are thin at wide receiver after trading away Davante Adams and they could be even thinner at the position with Allen Lazard dealing with an undisclosed injury. Lazard was unable to practice last week and now head coach Matt LeFleur wasn’t sure about his status on Monday for Week 1, per Tom Silverstein.

Fantasy football implications

Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb are the veterans on the team expected to see work to start the year, with Lazard looking like the de facto No. 1 receiver at the moment. But, rookie Romeo Doubs put together a great training camp and s would likely get more chances if Lazard couldn’t play against the Vikings this week.

Rookie Christian Watson is just returning from his own injury, but LeFleaur was hopeful that Watson would suit up on Sunday.