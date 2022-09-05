 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drake London returns to practice on Monday heading into Week 1

We break down news that Drake London has a knee injury. What it means for Week 1 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on from the sideline next to Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons while playing the Detroit Lions during a NFL preseason game at Ford Field on August 12, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons first-round and eighth overall draft pick Drake London has been dealing with a knee injury during preseason, but has returned to practice on Monday, per Michael Rothstein. London hadn’t been seen for 11 days, but with game week here, the receiver has returned.

Fantasy football implications

The Falcons offense is a rag-tag bunch, but there is real talent there with tight end Kyle Pitts, London and RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson. New quarterback Marcus Mariota has ability, but his inconsistencies as a passer will be tough for the team to get over. But, there will be no reason not to give London as much work as he can handle as they coach him up for the NFL transition.

