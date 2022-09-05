Drake London returns to practice on Monday heading into Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons first-round and eighth overall draft pick Drake London has been dealing with a knee injury during preseason, but has returned to practice on Monday, per Michael Rothstein. London hadn’t been seen for 11 days, but with game week here, the receiver has returned.

Fantasy football implications

The Falcons offense is a rag-tag bunch, but there is real talent there with tight end Kyle Pitts, London and RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson. New quarterback Marcus Mariota has ability, but his inconsistencies as a passer will be tough for the team to get over. But, there will be no reason not to give London as much work as he can handle as they coach him up for the NFL transition.