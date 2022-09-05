Diontae Johnson doesn’t practice Monday heading into Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers Diontae Johnson was unable to practice on Monday due to undisclosed reasons, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. We’ll of course need more information before digging too deep, but this is something to keep an eye on for now.

Johnson was a true No. 1 wide receiver last season, seeing the second-most targets in the league with 169 total. Unfortunately he had a dead-armed Ben Roethlisberger throwing him the ball, which made it difficult for him to truly break out. The hope is that Mitch Trubisky and possibly Kenny Pickett can help give the receiver deeper and more catchable targets this season.

Fantasy football implications

At this point we shouldn’t worry too much about him missing Week 1, but if that were to happen, the Steelers could roll with George Pickens, Chase Claypool and possibly Miles Boykin as the other outside receiver. There wouldn’t be much value in adding Boykin, but Pickens and Claypool would see a big pump in possible usage, while tight end Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris could see their receiving work upped as well.