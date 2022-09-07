Christian Watson injury update heading into Week 1

North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the second pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Packers traded away star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason, so need someone to step up at the position. Watson was a full participant at the team’s practice on Wednesday, September 9. He is questionable for the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Watson played all four collegiate seasons at North Dakota State. He totaled 52 games with 105 receptions for 2,139 yards and 14 touchdowns. After a down junior year, he bounced back as a senior and impressed enough that Green Bay drafted him in the second round. He is expected to be a top-three wide receiver for the Packers if healthy.

If Watson misses the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to look down the depth chart for help. Starting wide receiver Allen Lazard is also banged up, and Sammy Watkins is a ticking time bomb for when he will get hurt. Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs would make for an interesting flex play.