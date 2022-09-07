Michael Thomas injury update heading into Week 1

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since late August, causing him to miss several practices and the Saints’ final preseason game against the Chargers.

On Wednesday, head coach Dennis Allen said “We’ll see, but he’s progressing” when asked whether Thomas would be playing in the Saints’ opener against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Saints WR Michael Thomas said he feels “great.” Said “we’ll find out” if he’s playing Sunday, but “that’s the goal.” — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 7, 2022

Thomas was listed as limited in New Orleans’ Wednesday practice but still participated, and said that he felt “great” and that he’s aiming on playing in Sunday’s game, though a decision hasn’t been made yet.

Thomas has struggled with ankle injuries over the past two years, appearing in only seven games in the last two seasons. Before that, he won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2019 and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

Fantasy football implications

Thomas is the top wide receiver on the Saints’ depth chart, so if he sits out of the game or if his playing time is limited because of the hamstring injury, Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave will see more targets from Jameis Winston on Sunday.