Chase Edmonds limited on Wednesday with groin injury ahead of Week 1

Miami Dolphins lead running back Chase Edmonds was limited on the official injury report Wednesday. He is dealing with a groin injury, but the limited designation, especially on an injury report with quite a few limited players probably has him in a good spot to be ready for the Patriots game.

Fantasy football implications

Edmonds was brought in to be the lead back under new head coach Mike McDaniel, but he wont be a workhorse in the Dolphins system. The good news is that McDaniel should give him plenty of opportunities to put up efficient numbers per touch.

Figuring out this backfield for fantasy will remain a work in progress, but Edmonds is the No. 1 for the moment. Hopefully he’ll return to a full practice either Thursday or Friday and be on track to play. If not, Raheem Mostert would likely be the next back up, while Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed contribute behind him.