Jakobi Meyers injury update heading into Week 1

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the season on Wednesday, September 7. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was listed as a limited participant dealing with a knee injury. There isn’t a clear indication of when he injured his knee, but it is enough to sideline him partially during practice. Meyers is considered questionable for the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers has become a fan favorite in the fantasy football community. He shows an immeasurable heart and fights for every yard during plays. Meyers hasn’t been the touchdown scorer the Pats, or fantasy managers, need him to be. Regardless, he has upside in the New England offense with Mac Jones under center.

If Meyers misses the game on Sunday, September 11, new teammate DeVante Parker should see a target boost. Parker was underappreciated during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins and landed in a great spot with New England. He could very well be the top receiving threat in this offense. Other players that could see an uptick in usage would be Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry.