Christian McCaffrey dealing with shin injury, practices in full for Week 1

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was listed on the injury report with a shin injury on Thursday. The good news is that he still was able to get a full practice in and head coach Matt Rhule said the running back was cut by a cleat and will be fine, per Joe Person. If this were any other player there wouldn’t be any news to report, but McCaffrey has missed much of the last two season due to injuries.

Fantasy football implications

Thankfully this injury appears to be superficial. McCaffrey is set up to once again be the do it all offensive weapon for the Panthers. His big workload and usage in the receiving game make him the highest upside fantasy player in the league. He’s a must start eery week.