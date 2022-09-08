Bills vs Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 1

The NFL regular season finally begins tonight! The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will kick off from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. As game time approaches, each team will release its list of inactives. Here is who will not be suiting up in the season opener.

Buffalo Bills

WR Khalil Shakir

CB Cam Lewis

OL Tommy Doyle

TE Quintin Morris

DE Shaq Lawson

Shakir, a fifth-round rookie out of Boise State, made a handful of big plays during the preseason and drew rave reviews in camp. He was also listed as the Bills’ No. 1 punt returner on a recent depth chart, so that will be something to keep an eye on tonight. Also of note is that Buffalo has four running backs active for this game: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, James Cook and Taiwan Jones.

Los Angeles Rams

WR Van Jefferson

WR Lance McCutcheon

QB Bryce Perkins

LB Jake Gervase

CB Derion Kendrick

Jefferson is still recovering from an offseason knee procedure and will reportedly miss multiple games to begin the year. Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson will be target hogs out wide for the reigning Super Bowl champs.