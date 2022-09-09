Sterling Shepard removed from injury report for Week 1

September 9 update: Shepard has been removed from the injury report and will be good to go for Week 1 against the Titans. He should remain on your fantasy bench for now.

September 8 update: Shepard was once again a limited participant at practice on Thursday. A full practice on Friday would likely lock him in to play this week.

The New York Football Giants could get wide receiver Sterling Shepard back this week, just nine months removed from an Achilles tear, per Jordan Ranaan. He was also able to practice on Wednesday, getting in a limited amount of work according to the injury report.

Fantasy football implications

It’s still to be seen just where Shepard is after his injury, but there’s no doubt that he has been one of the Giants more consistent receivers over the last few years. When healthy, he will get work.

The Giants added Wan’Dale Robinson in the draft and also have Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Darius Slayton to work with. The team could take Shepard’s status up to game-time, but the receiver says he’ll play. For fantasy, it’s probably too risky to throw Shepard out there in his first game back, but if he can get in a positive game against the Titans, he could be on his way to fantasy value once again.