Cardinals vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

Cardinals-Falcons inactives

Cardinals: WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Colt McCoy, CB Marco Wilson, CB Antonio Hamilton, LB Victor Dimukeje, OL Rashaad Coward and DL Zach Allen.

Falcons: TE Feleipe Franks, CB Rashad Fenton, S Micah Abernathy, OLB David Anenih, G Elijah Wilkinson and DL Matt Dickerson.

The Atlanta Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals in the only Week 17 with no real playoff implications. It could impact someone’s strength of schedule tiebreaker, but that’s far enough done that it’s unlikely to matter. This one is about draft order implications. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the Falcons are six-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Cardinals ruled out DE Zach Allen, CB Antonio Hamilton, and QB Colt McCoy on Friday, and then downgraded WR DeAndre Hopkins on Saturday due to a knee injury. The Falcons ruled out G Chuma Edoga, TE Feleipe Franks, and S Jovante Moffatt. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

There are four questionable players across the two rosters for this game. The Cardinals are waiting on word for three players, including OT Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), and CB Marco Wilson (neck). The Falcons listed G Elijah Wilkinson (calf) as questionable.