Steelers vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens close out the Week 17 Sunday slate when they face off on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens are competing for the AFC North title while the Steelers are scrambling for a shot at a wild card berth. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the Ravens are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Steelers have ruled out S Tre Norwood with a hamstring injury and the Ravens ruled out QB Lamar Jackson (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (calf). We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Steelers designated LB Myles Jack (groin) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) as questionable for this game, but removed Ogunjobi from the injury report on Saturday, so he’s good to go. The Ravens have listed TE Nick Boyle (illness), DE Calais Campbell (knee), and S Geno Stone (hamstring) as questionable. Boyle was added to the report on Thursday, while Stone was downgraded on Thursday before being upgraded on Friday.